New Zealand reports first coronavirus case in community since February

New Zealand on Tuesday reported its first case of COVID-19 in the community in six months after a person tested positive in its largest city of Auckland.

The link between the case and the border or managed isolation is yet to be established, the Health Ministry said in a statement, adding the case is now being investigated.

The last reported community case of COVID-19 in New Zealand was in February.

The Auckland Regional Public Health unit is undertaking interviews with the case for contact tracing purposes, the statement said.