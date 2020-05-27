Nigerian military unlawfully detains children at rehabilitation center

The Nigerian military is unlawfully detaining boys and men at a rehabilitation center for alleged members of the Islamist militant group Boko Haram, Amnesty International said in a report released on Wednesday.

In the latest allegations of rights abuses since Boko Haram began its insurgency in Nigeria's northeast, Amnesty criticized Operation Safe Corridor, a program that receives financial and technical support from the European Union, Britain, the United States and the UN International Organization for Migration.

Nigeria's military did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in response to such accusations during a decade of conflict.

"For almost everyone held (at Safe Corridor) to date, it amounts to unlawful detention," Amnesty said of the program which is based in Gombe state and aims at reintegrating former militants into their communities.

"Many people there are not former fighters who committed crimes, much less were charged or convicted of any crime," it said in a report that also listed alleged rights abuses by Boko Haram and criticized conditions at other military detention centers.

Amnesty said Safe Corridor "includes positive elements," including adult education and psychosocial counseling described favorably by people formerly held there.