On Monday morning, detectives and investigators from the National Unit for Combating Economic Crime, together with investigators from the National Insurance Institute, raided the homes of nine suspects on suspicion of fraudulently withdrawing more than 60 million shekels from the National Insurance Institute.

The suspects have been detained for questioning on suspicion of receiving items fraudulently, forgery, false identification in corporation documents, and social security offenses.

