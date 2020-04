Nine people were injured on Saturday in a shooting incident in the Arab town of Yafia, two of them in critical condition.

Two others were moderately injured and five were lightly injured.

The four who were more severely wounded in the incident were evacuated to the English hospital in Nazareth and the rest were taken to the Italian hospital in Nazareth.

Israel Police has launched an investigation into the incident, the background of which is still unclear at the moment.