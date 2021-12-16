The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Nine killed in private jet crash in Dominican Republic

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 16, 2021 03:22

Updated: DECEMBER 16, 2021 03:54
A private jet crashed on Wednesday outside Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, killing all nine people on board, including Puerto Rican music producer Flow La Movie, according to the airline and local media.
The Gulfstream GIVSP which crashed at Las Americas Airport had left for Miami with two crew members and seven passengers, one of whom was Dominican and the rest of other nationalities, said the airplane's operator, Helidosa Aviation Group.
"For Helidosa, this accident causes us great pain and sadness," the company said in a statement, without identifying the cause of the accident.
Among the passengers Helidosa listed were Jose Angel Hernandez and Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia.
Hernandez made music as Flow La Movie, while Jimenez was the producer's wife, according to Dominican newspaper Listin Diario and music magazine Billboard.
Helidosa also named Jayden Hernandez among the victims, who Listin Diario and Billboard said was Hernandez' son.
