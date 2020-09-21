Nine Palestinians die from coronavirus in past day, 611 new cases

Nine Palestinians have died from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, and 611 new cases were diagnosed, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA on Monday afternoon.

Of the nine deaths, six people passed away in east Jerusalem, while three occurred in the West Bank, the Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila stated on Monday.

She added that 34 patients are currently in serious condition and eight are intubated.

Among the newly diagnosed cases, 146 were in east Jerusalem, where 240 recoveries were also reported. Meanwhile, Hebron reported 151 cases and 211 recoveries. Ramallah reported 105 new cases, and Gaza reported 42 new cases and 37 recoveries.