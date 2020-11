A director-general for the Justice Ministry will not be appointed as part of the deal.

Hendel announced earlier that he would not join the cabinet meeting because of the "irrelevant agenda," according to KAN news.

Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn and Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel will not be joining the cabinet meeting on Sunday amid outrage in Blue and White over a deal signed with the Likud Party to proceed with ministerial appointments after months of disagreements.