The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of new ballistic missile

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 20, 2021 07:26
North Korea test-fired a new, smaller ballistic missile from a submarine, state media confirmed on Wednesday, a move that analysts said could be aimed at more quickly fielding an operational missile submarine.
The statement from state media came a day after South Korea's military reported that it believed North Korea had fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) off its east coast, the latest in a string of North Korean missile tests.
The White House urged North Korea to refrain from further "provocations," with spokeswoman Jen Psaki saying on Tuesday the United States remained open to engaging diplomatically with North Korea over its weapons programs.
Pyongyang so far has rejected those overtures, accusing the United States and South Korea of talking diplomacy while ratcheting up tensions with their own military activities.
South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong on Wednesday called for Washington to ease sanctions if the North returns to talks.
"Action must be taken as soon as possible to stop North Korea from further developing nuclear and missile capability," he told parliament. "I think considering relaxing sanctions can surely be an option."
The United States and Britain plan to raise the North's latest test during a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday, diplomats said.
The "new-type" SLBM was launched from the same submarine involved in a 2016 test of an older SLBM, North Korea's state news agency KCNA said.
North Korea has a large fleet of aging submarines, but has yet to deploy operational ballistic missile submarines beyond the experimental Gorae-class boat used in the tests.
Photos released by KCNA appeared to show a thinner, smaller missile than North Korea's earlier SLBM designs, and may be a previously unseen model first showcased at a defense exhibition in Pyongyang last week.
MISSILE RACE
A smaller SLBM could mean more missiles stored on a single submarine, although with a shorter range, potentially putting nuclear-armed North Korea closer to fielding an operational ballistic missile submarine (SSB).
"Though a smaller North Korea SLBM design could enable more missiles per boat, it could also enable smaller less challenging SSB designs, including easier integration/conversion on pre-existing submarines," Joseph Dempsey, a defense researcher at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said on Twitter.
Still, the development was expected to have only a limited impact on Pyongyang's arsenal until it made more progress on a larger submarine that has been seen under construction.
"It just means they're trying to diversify their submarine launch options," said Dave Schmerler, a senior research associate at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies in California. "It's an interesting development but with only one submarine in the water that can launch notionally one or two of these it doesn't change much."
Kim Dong-yup, a former South Korea Navy officer who teaches at Seoul's Kyungnam University, said the missile could be an advanced version of the KN-23, a short-range ballistic missile first tested in 2019, citing its range, visual resemblance and stated guidance technologies.
KCNA said the new SLBM featured advanced capabilities including "flank mobility and gliding skip mobility."
"(The SLBM) will greatly contribute to putting the defense technology of the country on a high level and to enhancing the underwater operational capability of our navy," KCNA added.
Schmerler said "glide skip" was a way to change a missile's trajectory to make it harder to track and intercept.
North Korea has conducted several tests in recent years with short-range ballistic missiles that analysts say are designed to evade missile defense systems in South Korea.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was not reported to have attended Tuesday's test.
The missile was launched from the sea near Sinpo, where North Korea keeps submarines as well as equipment for test firing SLBMs, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Tuesday.
The test came as both Koreas have been developing increasingly sophisticated weapons, while efforts prove fruitless to bring a negotiated end to the North's nuclear and missile programs in return for US sanctions relief.
South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said in a speech at an annual defense expo on Wednesday that his drive to boost defense is aimed at achieving peace on the Korean peninsula.
Syrian state TV reports number of dead, injured in bus explosion
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 07:44 AM
Arab sector violence: 21-year-old shot in Umm el-Fahm
Man stabbed in Tel Aviv, in serious condition
US Olympians voice concern over human rights ahead of Beijing 2022
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 04:04 AM
UK foreign minister to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 02:20 AM
UK Manchester Airport terminal to reopen after security scare
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 01:43 AM
Haiti gang seeks $17 mln for release of kidnapped missionaries
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 01:37 AM
UPS, Disney meet White House officials to discuss vaccine mandate
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 01:36 AM
US FDA to recommend Pfizer, Moderna boosters for people 40 and older
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 01:30 AM
Biden signs executive order to improve education for Black students
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 12:54 AM
N.Korea says missile test was successfully conducted from submarine
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 12:28 AM
Private plane bursts into flame at Houston airport, all aboard escape
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2021 10:01 PM
Manchester Airport evacuated due to suspicious package
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2021 09:39 PM
Sirens will go off in Lod and Ramle on Wednesday as part of drill
Former modelling agent Shai Avital has left Turkey for Budapest - report
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by