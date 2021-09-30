The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

N.Korea's Kim offers to restore inter-Korean hotline, slams US 'hostile policy'

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 03:29
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he is willing to restore severed inter-Korean hotlines next month, but accused the United States of proposing talks without changing its "hostile policy" to the country, state media KCNA reported on Thursday.
Kim made the remarks at the reclusive country's rubber-stamp parliament, the Supreme People's Assembly, which gathered for a second day to discuss the country's political, economic and social agenda.
North Korea this week test-fired a previously unseen hypersonic missile, joining a heated race led by major military powers, and again demanded that Seoul and Washington scrap their "double standards" over weapons development.
Kim expressed his willingness to reconnect inter-Korean hotlines starting from October, while criticizing the South's "delusion" over what it calls military provocations from the North.
North Korea severed the hotlines in early August in protest against joint South Korea-US military drills, just days after reopening them for the first time in a year.
The decision to reactivate the lines is to help "realize the expectations and desire of the entire Korean nation" for recovery and durable peace in cross-border relations, Kim said.
"We have neither aim nor reason to provoke South Korea and no idea to harm it," he said, according to the official KCNA news agency.
"It is necessary for South Korea to promptly get rid of the delusion, crisis awareness and awareness of getting harmed that it should deter the North's provocation."
But Kim took a tougher tone toward Washington, accusing President Joe Biden's new administration of "employing more cunning ways and methods" in pursuing military threats and a hostile policy towards North Korea, while still offering talks.
The Biden administration has said it had reached out to Pyongyang to break an impasse over talks aimed at dismantling its nuclear and missile programs in return for US sanctions relief.
"The US is touting 'diplomatic engagement' and 'dialog without preconditions' but it is no more than a petty trick for deceiving the international community and hiding its hostile acts and an extension of the hostile policy pursued by the successive US administrations," Kim said.
Analysts say the North's carrot-and-stick approach is aimed at securing international recognition as a nuclear weapons state and driving a wedge between Seoul and Washington, taking advantage of South Korean President Moon Jae-in's desire for a diplomatic legacy before his term ends in May.
Kim Jong Un also said that in order to formally end the 1950-53 Korean War, which Moon recently suggested at the UN General Assembly, both Koreas should first withdraw "unfair and double-dealing attitude and hostile viewpoint and policies" toward each other.
Ecuador says clashes between prison gangs leave more than 100 dead
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/30/2021 03:47 AM
US says it won't normalize or upgrade Syria ties
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/30/2021 02:24 AM
US and Mexico to hold high-level security talks on October 8 in Mexica
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/30/2021 02:21 AM
US House panel probing Jan. 6 Capitol riot issues 11 subpoenas
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/30/2021 01:55 AM
Three arrested after South Hebron Hills stone-throwing
Sullivan stressed Biden's support for two-state solution in Sisi meeting
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/29/2021 10:02 PM
Prime Minister Bennett lands in Israel
Defense Minister Benny Gantz speaks with Speaker Nancy Pelosi
Duvdevan soldier injured in anti-Hamas raid released from ICU
Teen cemented his foot to an outpost in Yitzhar during evacuation
Arab teen arrested after throwing stones at police vehicle
Coronavirus in IDF: 1,749 soldiers infected
Putin to end COVID-19 self-isolation period with Erdogan talks - Kremlin
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/29/2021 12:43 PM
Gas prices to rise by 8 agurot on Thursday night
5 prisoners charged with aiding Gilboa Prison escapees
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by