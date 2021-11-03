The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Sudan's Hamdok and army still in talks, no deal yet, sources say

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 3, 2021 10:44
The Sudanese army is still negotiating with the prime minister ousted in a coup last week over an agreement that could see him return as premier, sources close to him said on Wednesday.
The sources denied a report that Abdalla Hamdok had agreed to return to lead a government.
Hamdok has been under house arrest since his government was toppled by military chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in the coup which derailed a transition towards civilian rule and led Western donors to freeze aid.
Mediation efforts have been underway for several days in search of a negotiated way out of the crisis.
The source close to Hamdok said on Wednesday no agreement had been reached between him and military leaders and talks were still going on.
Earlier, the Saudi-owned al Arabiya TV, quoting unnamed sources, said Hamdok had agreed to return to lead a government.
In a separate report, a media outlet affiliated with al Arabiya, al Hadath TV, said Hamdok wanted political detainees released as a condition for agreeing to lead a government.
Sources who met with Hamdok last week said he was seeking the reversal of the coup and the release of detainees before the possibility of further talks.
Sudan's ousted PM Hamdok agrees to return and lead government
11/03/2021 10:44 AM
Iran's Shamkhani: 'Result of negotiations is clear if US refuses deal'
11/03/2021 10:39 AM
Felicia Moore advances to runoff election in Atlanta mayoral contest
11/03/2021 06:06 AM
Baseball-Braves beat Astros in Game Six to win World Series
11/03/2021 05:45 AM
Wu becomes first woman, person of color elected as Boston mayor
11/03/2021 04:48 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by