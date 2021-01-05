The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
No crying in Sistine Chapel as baptisms canceled amid COVID

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 5, 2021 15:36
There will be no crying in the chapel this year.
A traditional ceremony in which popes baptize newborn babies in the Sistine Chapel has been canceled because of coronavirus restrictions, the Vatican said on Tuesday.
The ceremony, which involves several dozen babies, their parents, godparents and family members, was to have taken place this Sunday, the day the Roman Catholic Church marks the feast of the baptism of Jesus.
The cancellation, believed to be the first since the tradition was started by Pope John Paul II decades ago, was announced after Italy decided to keep some nationwide holiday restrictions that were to expire on Thursday in place this weekend to slow infections.
