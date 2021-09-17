The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

No plans for US, Iran to meet at UN next week, says US envoy

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 17, 2021 18:46
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has no plans to meet with his new Iranian counterpart next week at the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations in New York, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Friday.
Indirect talks between Iran and the United States in Vienna on reviving a 2015 deal, aimed at curbing Iran's ability to develop a nuclear weapon, stopped in June. Tehran has said its nuclear program is for peaceful energy purposes only.
Iran's hardline president, Ebrahim Raisi, took office in August and his Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian is due to travel to New York for the UN General Assembly.
"We have been engaged with the Iranians and in Vienna, and those discussions will continue," Thomas-Greenfield, told reporters.
"We have not made any direct plans for bilateral meetings while they are here, but that doesn't mean that we don't see value in having discussions with the Iranians because we do want to move forward on issues related to the JCPOA," she said.
The nuclear deal between Iran, the United States, France, Britain, Germany, Russia, and China is referred to as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Under the agreement, Iran accepted curbs on its nuclear program in return for a lifting of many foreign sanctions against it.
However, former US President Donald Trump abandoned the pact in 2018 and reimposed harsh sanctions, prompting Tehran to start violating some of the nuclear limits in 2019.
Italian consul visits Eitan Biran at his grandfather's home
Security Council renews UN mission in Afghanistan for 6 months
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/17/2021 05:21 PM
Man arrested on suspicion of stabbing friend during brawl
30-year-old man disappears off beach near Kinneret
Lebanese man who crossed border into Israel returned to country
Hamas arrested Palestinian Islamic Jihad members during Yom Kippur
IDF thwarts attempt to smuggle weapons into Israel from Jordan
Coronavirus in the IDF: 2,440 infected
IDF thwarts smuggling of 23 firearms into Israel
Israel's High Court denies three COVID-19 Green Pass appeals
Pfizer recalls smoking cessation drug
Two buildings in Bnei Brak evacuated for fear of collapse
US grand jury indicts lawyer who represented Clinton campaign
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/16/2021 11:40 PM
Machine-gunfire in Hebron
Iranian flight lands in Kabul after Taliban takeover
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/16/2021 08:53 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by