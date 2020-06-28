NORAD fighter jets intercept Russian military aircraft off Alaska

F-22 stealth fighter aircraft scrambled on Saturday to intercept four Russian reconnaissance jets off Alaska, said NORAD, the US and Canadian defense organization.The interception of the Russian Tu-142s marks the 10th time this year that Russian military aircraft have been intercepted off Alaska, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, said in a statement.The Russian aircraft did not enter US or Canadian sovereign airspace, NORAD said.The incident is one of a series of back-and-forth probes by Russia and the United States this year. On June 19, Russia scrambled fighter jets to intercept two US B-52 bombers flying over the Sea of Okhotsk, off Russia's far eastern coast, the Interfax news agency reported