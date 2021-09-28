The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
N.Korea fires unidentified projectile into sea off east coast - S.Korea

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 28, 2021 01:56
North Korea fired an unidentified projectile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, less than two weeks after it tested a new railway-borne missile system, South Korea's military said, without giving any more details.
The announcement came as North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations called on Monday for the United States to give up its "hostile policy" towards Pyongyang and said no one could deny his country's right to self-defense and to test weapons.
On September 15, North Korea fired a new "railway-borne missile system" designed as a potential counter-strike to any threatening forces.
North Korea fired what could be a ballistic missile on Tuesday, the Japanese defense ministry said, without elaborating.
