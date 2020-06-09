North Korea says it will sever hotlines with South Korea
By REUTERS
JUNE 9, 2020 00:36
North Korea said on Tuesday it will sever inter-Korean hotlines with South Korea as the first step toward completely shutting down all means of contact with Seoul, state news agency KCNA reported.
For several days, North Korea has lashed out at South Korea, threatening to close an inter-Korean liaison office and other projects if the South does not stop defectors from sending leaflets and other material into the North.
