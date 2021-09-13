The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

North Korea tests fires long-range cruise missile

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 13, 2021 00:30
North Korea carried out successful long-range cruise missile tests over the weekend, its state media, KCNA, said on Monday, amid a protracted standoff with the United States over denuclearisation.
The missiles flew 1,500 km (930 miles) before hitting their targets and falling into the country's territorial waters during the tests held on Saturday and Sunday, KCNA said.
The development of the missiles provides "strategic significance of possessing another effective deterrence means for more reliably guaranteeing the security of our state and strongly containing the military maneuvers of the hostile forces," KCNA said.
The reclusive North has long accused the United States and South Korea of "hostile policy" toward Pyongyang.
Talks aimed at dismantling the North's nuclear and ballistic missile programs in return for US sanctions relief have stalled since 2019.
Attempted infiltration near Metula, suspect returned to Lebanon
Recaptured fugitive Zubeidi to be treated in Israeli hospital
Qatari foreign minister visits Kabul, Al Jazeera says
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/12/2021 05:53 PM
Israel Police, Prison Service budgets approved in cabinet meeting
President Herzog meets with Israel Police chief
Teens desecrate Israeli flag at IDF paratroopers monument
Fire breaks out in a Holon school
Bennett to meet with Vladimir Putin in Moscow
Roman Zadorov set for first hearing in Tair Rada murder case retrial
Father who killed 10-month-old daughter pleads guilty in court
Three arrested for illegal possession of M16 rifles in northern Israel
35-year-old man murdered in Netanya
52-year-old mother allegedly stabbed by son in Umm el-Fahm
20-year-old shot, in moderate condition in Nahariya
West Bank closure to expire at midnight - report
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by