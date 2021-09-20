The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

North Korea's nuclear program going 'full steam ahead', IAEA chief says

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 20, 2021 12:18
North Korea's nuclear program is going "full steam ahead," UN atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said in a speech to an annual meeting of his agency's member states on Monday.
"In the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, (the) nuclear program goes full steam ahead with work on plutonium separation, uranium enrichment and other activities," said Grossi, who issued a report last month saying Pyongyang appeared to have restarted a nuclear reactor that is widely believed to have produced plutonium for nuclear weapons.
