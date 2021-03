Novavax COVID-19 shot could be cleared for U.S. use as early as May -CEO

Novavax Inc's chief executive said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine could be cleared for use in the United States as soon as May if US regulators authorize it based on data from the company's British trial, which could be completed as soon as April.

Novavax can already manufacture its shots at scale and will be able to have tens of millions of doses stockpiled and ready to ship in the United States when it receives authorization, Chief Executive Stanley Erck said.

"It will be substantial - in the many tens of millions or a hundred million," Erck said in an interview.

Novavax had promised to deliver 110 million doses to the US government by the end of the third quarter. That could happen as early as July, Erck said.

The timeline for US authorization would get pushed back to June or July if regulators choose to wait for Novavax to complete its US-based trial before reviewing the vaccine, he said.

Novavax on Monday reported that its net loss widened to $177.6 million, or $2.70 per share, in the fourth quarter, from $31.8 million, or $1.13 per share a year earlier.

Boosted by vaccine business, revenue rose to $279.7 million from $8.8 million a year earlier.

Novavax promised to deliver doses to the United States after it was awarded $1.6 billion to help finance research, development and production of a COVID-19 vaccine.

An early data readout in January from its UK trial showed the vaccine to be around 96% effective against the original version of the coronavirus and around 86% effective against the now widely circulating variant first discovered in Britain.

Novavax completed enrollment of its 30,000-subject US-based trial in February.