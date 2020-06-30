NSC: If coronavirus infection rates continue, skies won't open in August
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JUNE 30, 2020 12:58
The Information and Research Center of the National Security Council warned on Tuesday that if the current infection rates continue and the epidemic isn't constrained, then Israel will not open its skies on August 1, according to KAN news.
