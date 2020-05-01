NSC recommends delaying school opening by another week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
MAY 1, 2020 09:41
The National Security Council is recommending that the opening of the education system planned for Sunday be delayed by a week, as institutions are not prepared to operate according to the new regulations, reported Channel 12 news.
The Health Ministry announced on Friday morning that kindergartens would not return to operation on Sunday in any case.
The committee meeting that will decide whether the education system opens on Sunday will start at 10 a.m. on Friday morning.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com