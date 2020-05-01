The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
BREAKING NEWS

NSC recommends delaying school opening by another week

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 1, 2020 09:41
The National Security Council is recommending that the opening of the education system planned for Sunday be delayed by a week, as institutions are not prepared to operate according to the new regulations, reported Channel 12 news.
The Health Ministry announced on Friday morning that kindergartens would not return to operation on Sunday in any case.
The committee meeting that will decide whether the education system opens on Sunday will start at 10 a.m. on Friday morning.
Jerusalem man indicted for setting fire to town hall
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/01/2020 10:50 AM
Shaarei Tzedek closes coronavirus ward due to 0 patients
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/01/2020 10:07 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,639; deaths up 193
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/01/2020 10:02 AM
7,023 active coronavirus cases in Israel, 223 deaths
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/01/2020 09:34 AM
62-year-old man from elderly home dies due to COVID-19 in Tiberias
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/01/2020 08:48 AM
Thailand reports six new coronavirus cases, no deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/01/2020 08:14 AM
Russia's coronavirus case tally passes 100,000 with record daily rise
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/01/2020 07:40 AM
Britain releases 40 of 4,000 prisoners identified for early COVID release
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/01/2020 07:39 AM
Spain's coronavirus daily death toll falls to lowest tally in six weeks
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/01/2020 07:38 AM
Italy PM says to ease coronavirus lockdown on basis of local conditions
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/01/2020 07:38 AM
Iran death toll from coronavirus rises by 71 to 6,028
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/01/2020 07:36 AM
Blue and white MKs to donate 20% of their salaries
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/01/2020 07:36 AM
Afghanistan likely facing coronavirus 'health disaster' - US watchdog
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/01/2020 07:35 AM
Public transportation to expand evening hours next week
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/01/2020 07:33 AM
Coronavirus update: 15,946 diagnosed, 222 dead, 105 in serious condition
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/01/2020 07:33 AM
