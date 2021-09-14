The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Nuclear envoys from Japan, US, and S.Korea met after N.Korea missile test

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 14, 2021 06:11
Top nuclear envoys from Japan, the United States and South Korea held talks in Tokyo on Tuesday to discuss how to rein in North Korea's missile and nuclear programs, a day after Pyongyang said it conducted a new long-range missile test.
North Korea's state media announced on Monday what it said were successful tests of a new long-range cruise missile that analysts said could be the country's first such weapon with nuclear capabilities.
"The recent developments in the DPRK are a reminder of the importance of close communication and cooperation from the three countries," Sung Kim, the U.S. special envoy for North Korea, said in his opening remarks, using the initials of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, its official name.
The three countries have been discussing ways to break a standoff with North Korea over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs, which have drawn international sanctions.
In meeting with his Japanese counterpart Takehiro Funakoshi and South Korean counterpart Noh Kyu-duk, Kim said Washington remained open to diplomacy to deal with North Korea issues.
The White House said they were still prepared to engage with Pyongyang despite the recent missile test, but U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has shown no willingness to ease sanctions.
Pyongyang has said it sees no sign of policy changes from the United States, citing issues such as sanctions as well as joint military drills with South Korea, which it says are preparation for an attack.
While Washington is a close military and economic ally of both Japan and South Korea, ties between the Asian neighbors have often been strained over issues including sovereignty disputes, Japan's 1910-45 occupation of the Korean peninsula, and their wartime history.
