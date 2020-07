The number of Palestinians that have succumbed to the coronavirus rose to 20 overnight following the death of two people Wednesday night, one man (67) who died in a village just outside of Hebron and a second (59) who died in a hospital in Nablus.

Since the recent rise in morbidity rates in the West Bank, one person has died in Jenin, one in the Jerusalem outskirts, 16 in Hebron, one in Nablus, and one in Qalqiliya.