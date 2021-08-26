The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

NY Gov. Hochul to pick state Sen. Brian Benjamin for lt. gov

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 26, 2021 00:12
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to appoint state Sen. Brian Benjamin as her lieutenant governor, according to multiple sources.
Hochul is expected to make the announcement Thursday.
Dangerous substance leaks in Ashdod
Biden briefed on alternative plans for Afghanistan evacuation
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/25/2021 10:41 PM
Austin: We will ensure Israel's defense against Iran
US court upholds conviction, death sentence of Dylann Roof
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/25/2021 09:40 PM
WHO says no conclusive data yet on need for COVID-19 booster shot
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/25/2021 07:45 PM
MK Gilad Kariv's condition improving
Bennett meets with AIPAC leader in Washington
Taliban asked Turkey for support to run Kabul airport
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/25/2021 06:21 PM
Attacker kills two policemen near French embassy in Tanzania - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/25/2021 04:44 PM
Border Police officer injured during West Bank disturbances
Fire breaks out near Givat Ye'arim
Two suspects of the Ashdod gang rape arrested
Coronavirus in the IDF: Over 2,200 new cases
Education Ministry: Parents' entry into schools possible with Green Pass
Around 300 daycare workers protest in Tel Aviv
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by