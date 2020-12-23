The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
NYC to enforce quarantine order for UK travelers with home visits -mayor

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 23, 2020 18:26
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday said members of the city Sheriff's office would start paying home visits to enforce a quarantine order for travelers from the United Kingdom in an effort to stop the spread of a new COVID-19 variant found in that country.
De Blasio said that all international travelers to New York City would start receiving a Department of Health Commissioner's order to quarantine, delivered via certified mail, and travelers could face a $1000 fine per day for violating the rules.The city Sheriff's office will check on travelers from the UK at their homes or hotels to ensure compliance, de Blasio said, taking extra precaution out of concern that those travelers could bring a new, highly transmissible variant of the virus to New York.
"We're going to provide them with that commissioner's order, but then there's going to be a follow up, direct home visit or hotel visit from the sheriff's deputy to confirm that they are following the quarantine," de Blasio said.
