An Israeli police officer was wounded by dozens of rioters in the At-Tur neighborhood in east Jerusalem late Monday night.

One officer was lightly injured, suffering wounds to his face.

Officers were responding to the scene of a domestic violence incident and were attacked and pelted with stones by rioters as they were attempting to arrest the suspect.

The suspect attempted to escape but was not successful. A warning shot was fired into the air to repel the violent rioters.