In an emergency discussion held earlier this week, Energy and Water Minister Yuval Steinitz stated that the water system is still not properly protected from cyber attacks, according to Ynet. Following the meeting, Steinitz issued an urgent directive to the Water Authority to take immediate action to raise its level of preparedness, Ynet reported.

Israel is currently preparing for a widespread cyber attack by Iran, given the fear that the Islamic Republic will try to poison the drinking water, Ynet reported.