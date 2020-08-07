The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 7, 2020 03:51
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said on Thursday he had tested positive for COVID-19 as part of a safety protocol to greet U.S. President Donald Trump when he arrives in Cleveland to visit a Whirlpool washing machine factory.
A statement issued on DeWine's Twitter feed said the governor, a Republican, had no symptoms at the present time and would return to the Ohio capital of Columbus to quarantine at home for the next 14 days. Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted also took the coronavirus test and tested negative, DeWine's statement said.
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said alternate arrangements were being made for greeting Trump and there would be no major changes to the president's itinerary in Ohio.
"The President wishes Governor DeWine a speedy and full recovery and commends the job he’s doing for the great state of Ohio," said White House spokesman Judd Deere.
At the Whirlpool plant in Clyde, Ohio, Trump will tout the tariffs his administration imposed on imported washing machines in 2018, which have helped increase employment at the facility while contributing to price increases for the appliances.
Trump also plans to sign a long-awaited executive order aimed at boosting U.S. production of drugs and medical equipment, including through a "Buy America" provision requiring the government to buy from domestic firms and other measures. .
Later on Thursday, Trump is due to attend fundraising events at a Cleveland-area yacht club and at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. 
US CDC reports 4,802,491 coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/07/2020 03:45 AM
US lifts global health coronavirus travel advisory
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/07/2020 03:43 AM
Mexico's coronavirus death toll passes 50,000 mark
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/07/2020 03:36 AM
Africa's cases of COVID-19 top 1 million
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/07/2020 03:35 AM
Worldwide coronavirus cases near 19 million, death toll at 708,848
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/07/2020 02:41 AM
‘Politicians must not be involved in Liat Ben-Ari’s prosecution’
Brazil approaches 100,000 deaths from COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/07/2020 01:46 AM
IDF reports 290 active coronavirus cases
3-year-old toddler hit by car, evacuated to Soroka Medical Center
Katz screams at Meridor: Be quiet or I’ll have you removed
Hundreds gather on Balfour Street to protest against Netanyahu
Fires in the vicinity of the Gaza Envelope caused by explosive balloons
Kohavi decides to maintain the operational deployment in the North
Coronavirus update: 358 people in serious condition, 100 on ventilators
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 18.91 million, death toll at 708,279
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/06/2020 07:06 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by