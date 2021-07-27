The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Olympic host Tokyo seeks more beds as COVID-19 cases to hit daily record

By REUTERS  
JULY 27, 2021 10:26
Olympic host city Tokyo has asked hospitals to prepare more beds for COVID-19 patients, as the number of cases in the Japanese capital is on track to hit an all time high of more than 3,000 cases, Japanese media reported on Tuesday.
Daily infections in the city, which has seen an influx of overseas visitors for the Tokyo Games, doubled to 1,429 on Monday from a week earlier.
That was the highest number for a Monday since the pandemic began and followed a similar record set on Sunday.
Infection numbers tend to dip following weekends and holidays when testing capacity shrinks so experts and policymakers are closely watching Tuesday's numbers, due to be released in the afternoon, to get a clearer picture of the situation.
With hospitals admitting growing numbers of patients, Tokyo aims to raise the number of beds to 6,406 by early next month from the current capacity of 5,967, TBS said.
Hospitals should look at pushing back planned surgery and scaling down other treatments, the broadcaster said, citing a notice to medical institutions from city authorities.
Health experts had warned that seasonal factors, increased mobility, and the spread of variants would lead to a rebound in COVID-19 cases this summer.
Kyoto University professor Yuki Furuse earlier projected that new daily cases in Tokyo could rise to 2,000 in August, potentially maxing out hospital beds in Tokyo and the area.
While vaccinations are boosting protection for the oldest citizens most likely to need emergency care, just 36% of the population has received at least one shot, a Reuters vaccination tracker https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/vaccination-rollout-and-access shows.
The initially sluggish inoculation push finally gained steam last month, but has recently ebbed again among logistical snags.
Many Japanese had wanted the Games postponed again or canceled, fearing the influx of athletes and officials could add to the surge.
The Games are being held under tight quarantine rules to prevent the spread of the virus, but 155 cases have emerged involving athletes and others.
A strict "playbook" setting out rules to avoid contagion mandates frequent testing for the virus, restricted movements and wearing masks by athletes and others in most situations. 
