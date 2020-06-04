Olympics-Japan to explore 'simplified' Games amid coronavirus

Japan will consider various options such as having fewer spectators and mandatory coronavirus testing for a "simplified" Olympic Games next year to avoid the outright cancellation of the event, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday.

John Coates, the head of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) inspectorate for Tokyo, has said a lack of a defense against the new coronavirus threatened the Games and organizers had to start planning for what could be a "very different" Olympics if there were no signs of COVID-19 being eradicated.

The Yomiuri, citing government and organizing committee sources, said making Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests mandatory for all spectators -- in addition to athletes and staff -- and limiting movement in and out of the athletes village were among the options Japan would discuss with the IOC.