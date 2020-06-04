The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Olympics-Japan to explore 'simplified' Games amid coronavirus

By REUTERS  
JUNE 4, 2020 05:30
Japan will consider various options such as having fewer spectators and mandatory coronavirus testing for a "simplified" Olympic Games next year to avoid the outright cancellation of the event, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday.
John Coates, the head of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) inspectorate for Tokyo, has said a lack of a defense against the new coronavirus threatened the Games and organizers had to start planning for what could be a "very different" Olympics if there were no signs of COVID-19 being eradicated.
The Yomiuri, citing government and organizing committee sources, said making Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests mandatory for all spectators -- in addition to athletes and staff -- and limiting movement in and out of the athletes village were among the options Japan would discuss with the IOC.
Israel Parade in New York made virtual, postponed by a week
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/04/2020 05:27 AM
North Korea says US in no position to criticize China
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2020 05:24 AM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake rocks Southern California
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2020 05:09 AM
China reports only one coronavirus case for June 3
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2020 03:04 AM
Car drives onto sidewalk in Netherlands, injures six
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2020 12:53 AM
Minnesota A-G says first-degree murder charge still possible
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2020 12:39 AM
Two Sderot elementary schools close amid coronavirus fears
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/03/2020 11:51 PM
Teenager lost at sea near HaKshatot Beach in Ashdod
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/03/2020 09:30 PM
Netanyahu asks the state to pay NIS 600,000 in back taxes for his home
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/03/2020 08:27 PM
WHO set to resume hydroxychloroquine trial in battle on COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/03/2020 07:55 PM
Serbia adopts IHRA definition of antisemitism
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/03/2020 07:53 PM
NBA aims to restart on July 31 - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/03/2020 07:18 PM
US defense secretary says doesn't support invoking Insurrection Act
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/03/2020 05:43 PM
Trump: My admin. has done the most for black community since Lincoln
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/03/2020 05:12 PM
Trump: Inviting Russia to G7 is 'common sense'
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/03/2020 05:11 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by