The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Olympics: Pep talk from Biles helps Carey power to Gymnastics gold

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 2, 2021 16:41
TOKYO - Twenty four hours after Jade Carey finished last in the women's vault final at the Tokyo Olympics, the American gymnast tumbled her way to gold on the floor exercise while being roared on by cheerleader-in-chief Simone Biles.
The unexpected absence of Biles from the floor final had paved the way for a new champion to be crowned in Tokyo and thanks to some uplifting pep talk from the 2016 Olympic gold medallist, Carey powered her way to the top of the podium to ensure that the top prize did not leave American hands.
"Simone especially was just like helping me let it (the vault) go and move on," Carey told reporters after beating Italy's Vanessa Ferrari with a winning score of 14.366.
"She just said 'You know, it happened, and you can't do anything about it', and she was just like, 'Let's go out and kill floor'. So that's what I did."
The absence of Biles from the first four individual finals -- all-around, vault, asymmetric bars and floor exercise -- in Tokyo has dominated the Games after she shocked the world by abruptly pulling out of the team competition having performed just one vault.
The 24-year-old, who had been expected to improve on her haul of four golds and a bronze from Rio, made the decision to protect her mental health but will be returning on Tuesday to compete on the balance beam.
However, Biles has been a notable presence in the bleachers at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre whenever her compatriots perform, clapping and shouting in support.
By taking gold, Carey guaranteed that all the women on the US team - the four in the team competition plus herself and MyKayla Skinner who appeared in individual finals, will go home with medals.
All-around champion Sunisa Lee, who has already won three medals in Tokyo, and Biles will be looking to increase that haul on Tuesday.
Carey said she will be there in the stands cheering on Lee and Biles, who will be looking to improve on the bronze she won on beam in Rio.
"I'm really proud of her (Biles) for coming back," she said. "She's been through a lot this Olympics so I'm really proud and happy to see her going after beam tomorrow."


Tags olympics gymnastics Tokyo Tokyo 2021 Olympics 2021 Tokyo 2020 Olympics 2020
IDF to start 'Sunbeam' exercise on Lebanese border
Afghan forces battle Taliban for control of southern city
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/02/2021 04:21 PM
Israeli runner finishes 10th place in Olympic Women's 5000m run
Netanyahu on first budget in three years: 'Harms Israeli citizens'
UK summons Iranian ambassador over Mercer Street attack
Coronavirus in IDF: 374 servicemembers infected
Suspect steals police car left running and unlocked in front of station
Education Ministry to launch serological test campaign before school year
Royal Jordanian flight conducts emergency landing in Amman
Simone Biles on start list for balance beam final
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/02/2021 11:38 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 2,114 new cases, 2.95% of tests return positive
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes near south coast of Indonesia
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/02/2021 08:36 AM
IDF thwarts two attempted infiltrations from Gaza overnight
Border Police arrest suspects with weapons near base in Hebron
Olympics: Belarus athlete 'in the hands of authorities' - IOC
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/02/2021 05:29 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by