Oman sends condolences to Iran after scientist killing

The foreign minister of the Gulf state of Oman expressed his condolences to Iran's foreign minister by phone over the killing of Iran's top nuclear scientist on Friday, Oman state television said on Sunday.According to the statement, Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi expressed his condemnation of the act which went "against humanitarian and international laws."Oman, which maintains its neutrality in a turbulent region, has acted as a go-between for arch-foes the United States and Iran in the past.