One dead, 7 injured in car collision with truck on Highway 4

A young woman died and seven were injured in a car collision with a truck. During evacuation, an additional crash took place on the opposite side of the road.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 10, 2021 07:36
A crashed car is seen after the deadly accident on Highway 4 on October 10, 2021. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
A fatal car crash on Highway 4 on early Sunday morning has left a young woman dead and seven injured in a collision between a truck and four private vehicles. 
The woman was driving her car when it collided and was run off the road, crashing nearly 100 meters in the sands. The four additional passengers of the car, all in their late teens or early 20s, suffered moderate and light injuries. Two suffered moderate head trauma.
Magen David Adom (MDA) and United Hatzalah paramedics, who arrived at the scene, treated the patients, as well as three others, in stable condition, and evacuated them to nearby hospitals: Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot, the Shamir Medical Center in Tzrifin and Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer. The woman was taken to the Samson Assuta Ashdod Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. 
As the teams were working to evacuate the victims, two cars collided in the opposite lane of the highway. Paramedics rescued a trapped victim in the second crash. 
The driver was himself unharmed and reported seeing cars flying off the road during his deceleration. The circumstances that led to the accident are unclear.
Police are at the scene to investigate the crashes, and the road is blocked off in both directions.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.


