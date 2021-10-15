The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

One dead in construction site accident in Myanmar

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 15, 2021 11:25
Firefighters in Myanmar pulled the body of a construction worker from a collapsed building site in the city of Yangon on Friday and were searching for seven other workers after rescuing three of their colleagues.
Local fire department chief Thein Tun Oo said the rescue mission was at a critical stage, with the chances of finding the remaining workers alive getting slimmer by the hour.
"I cannot hear any sounds," he said by phone. "There is less chance of survival for the rest."
Video streamed live on Facebook showed firefighters operating heavy machinery to try to shift lumps of concrete and mangled metal to enable rescue teams to search for the missing construction workers.
The accident at the commercial building site appeared to have occurred while 11 workers were laying a concrete slab, Thein Tun Oo said. 
Israel Prize winner for theater Yosef Bar Yosef passes at 88
Two dead in two separate shooting incidents in Israel within one hour
Iran blames Israel for Beirut blast investigation killing of protesters
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/15/2021 10:21 AM
Saudi foreign minister describes Iran talks as 'cordial,' 'exploratory'
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/15/2021 10:03 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,325 new cases, 385 in serious condition
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits Solomon Islands
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/15/2021 06:08 AM
US appeals court rules to keep Texas abortion ban in effect
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/15/2021 05:54 AM
US commitment to Taiwan is 'rock solid', White House says
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/14/2021 11:48 PM
Advisor to Defense Committee head suspended over pic with pro-terrorist
IDF must act 'systematically and aggressively' against settler violence
Gov't approves NIS 85 million for firefighting stations in Arab towns
Lebanese PM apologizes after violence in Beirut
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/14/2021 06:22 PM
New plan to improve treatment centers for eating disorders
Chief Rabbi of German army visits Israeli halakha-tech institute
US will resume Afghanistan evacuation flights before the end of 2021
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/14/2021 03:50 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by