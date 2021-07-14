One dead, several injured in Cuba anti-government protest

One man died and several citizens and security officials were injured during a protest in a Havana suburb on Monday and taken to hospital, state-run Cuban News Agency said on Tuesday.

The news provided the first official confirmation of a death during unrest in Cuba that erupted on Sunday with protests nationwide amid the Communist-run country's deep economic crisis and a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Cuban News Agency said "organized groups of antisocial and criminal elements" had tried to reach the suburb of La Guinera's police station, with the aim of attacking its officials and damaging the infrastructure.