Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

One demonstrator shot near Gaza border fence with live ammunition

By MAARIV ONLINE  
AUGUST 16, 2020 22:13
Palestinian media reported on Sunday night that one demonstrator was shot near the border fence of the Gaza Strip.
Gulf Cooperation Council secretary gen. condemns Iran's 'threats' to UAE
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/16/2020 11:33 PM
Some 200 Palestinians protested near Gaza border fence
IDF reports 233 new cases of coronavirus, most in light condition
Rocket falls near Baghdad's US embassy, no casualties
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/16/2020 10:02 PM
Egypt disposing of dangerous materials at ports
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/16/2020 09:58 PM
Incendiary balloon found at private residence in Beersheba
Over 20 fires break out due to incendiary balloons
Turkey draws another EU rebuke for latest plans at sea
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/16/2020 07:42 PM
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 685
Incendiary balloon found in yard of house in Netivot
Netanyahu offers condolences to Trump on loss of brother
Blast heard at hotel in Somalia capital Mogadishu - witness
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/16/2020 06:54 PM
Coronavirus cabinet approved allowing 20 people into small restaurants
Netanyahu: Coronavirus prevented elections
Israir CEO submits request to fly to UAE
