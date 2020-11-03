The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

One killed as train collides with vehicle in central Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 3, 2020 08:41
One person was killed after a train collided with his vehicle south of Netanya on Tuesday.
Israel Railways stopped trains between Netanya and Herzliya until further notice after the collision.
Ayelet Shaked enters quarantine after contact with coronavirus patient
Czech Republic reports 9,241 new coronavirus cases, 225 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/03/2020 09:19 AM
North Korea is building submarines capable of firing ballistic missiles
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/03/2020 09:16 AM
Another victim of Vienna attacks dies, news agency APA says
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/03/2020 09:12 AM
Merkel says fight against 'Islamist terrorism' is common struggle
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/03/2020 09:09 AM
Ukraine reports record daily new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/03/2020 09:06 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 774 infected, 2.3% of tests positive
Death toll from Friday's Turkey earthquake reaches 100
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/03/2020 06:14 AM
Twitter, Facebook flag Trump post questioning Supreme Court decision
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/03/2020 05:10 AM
French forces neutralized over 50 jihadists Mali, says defense minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/02/2020 11:25 PM
Teen in severe condition, intubated after recovering from coronavirus
Coronavirus in Israel: 654 people diagnosed with coronavirus
Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul University attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/02/2020 07:07 PM
Tanzania arrests opposition leaders, foiling post-election protests
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/02/2020 06:44 PM
Leaders face 'critical moment' as COVID cases spike, says WHO chief
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/02/2020 06:37 PM
