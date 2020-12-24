Woman killed, nine injured in Highway 6 collision

A 30-years-old woman was killed and 10 men injured when a van carrying eight passengers collided with a vehicle on Highway 6 near the city of Rahat in the Negev on Thursday, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication of Maariv reported on Thursday. Emergency services pronounced the 30-year-old woman dead at the scene after they arrived. The wounded passengers were taken to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba. A man in his 20s taken from the vehicle is reported to be in critical condition, and a 20-year-old woman also taken from the vehicle is reported to be in serious condition. The driver of the van, a man in his thirties, and seven passengers thought to be day-workers were also taken to Soroka and are in light to moderate condition.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });