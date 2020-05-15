The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

One man seriously injured in stabbing incident in Ramla

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 15, 2020 22:29
Israel Police received a report of a man who stabbed in Ramla. The man was evacuated to Yitzhak Shamir Medical Center and was seriously injured.
Police are investigating the situation.
France reports more coronavirus deaths, raising total to 27,529
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 09:37 PM
UK COVID-19 reproduction rate rises to 0.7-1.0
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 08:45 PM
Italy's daily coronavirus death toll and new cases dip
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 07:07 PM
IDF to cease coronavirus-related civilian operations
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/15/2020 06:19 PM
New date for intra-Afghan peace talks under discussion, Khalilzad says
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 05:50 PM
UK coronavirus death toll rises 384 to 33,998
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 05:44 PM
52 students in isolation after teacher tests positive for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/15/2020 05:05 PM
Russian coronavirus cases above 260,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 04:21 PM
Fearing 2nd coronavirus wave, China's Wuhan ramps up tests
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 04:16 PM
China ready to put Apple, other US companies in 'unreliable entity list'
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 03:59 PM
Israel Katz appointed finance minister
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/15/2020 03:18 PM
Gantz resigns from Knesset speaker post ahead of gov't swearing-in
Miri Regev to become Israel's first female transportation minister
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/14/2020 08:59 AM
6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Nevada
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 02:19 PM
Blast hits chemical plant near Venice, Italy
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 01:23 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by