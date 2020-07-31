The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
One US Marine dead, eight missing after "tragic incident" off California

By REUTERS  
JULY 31, 2020 14:04
One US Marine died, two were injured and eight others were missing after a "tragic incident" off the coast of Southern California on Thursday, the US Marine Corps said.
Search and rescue efforts were underway with support from the Navy and Coast Guard, the First Marine Expeditionary Force said in a tweet early on Monday.
"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. I ask that you keep our Marines, sailors and their families in your prayers as we continue our search," Colonel Christopher Bronzi said on Twitter, without giving further details of what had happened.
 
Explosions heard near Tabriz in Iran
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/31/2020 02:06 PM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 17.38 million, death toll at 673,277
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2020 01:43 PM
Health Ministry to announce uniform gathering restrictions on Monday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/31/2020 01:43 PM
Temple Mount closes to visitors amid Eid al-Adha
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/31/2020 12:40 PM
Hong Kong reports 121 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2020 12:00 PM
Philippines records 4,063 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2020 11:58 AM
Russia's coronavirus case tally nears 840,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2020 11:02 AM
Balfour protesters approved to hold protest procession through Jerusalem
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/31/2020 11:00 AM
China rejects accusations of hacking US vaccine developer Moderna
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2020 10:59 AM
Nine killed in Crimea minibus crash after driver falls asleep at wheel
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2020 10:57 AM
Doctor arrested for alleged sexual misconduct during treatment
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/31/2020 10:48 AM
Germany reports 870 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2020 10:25 AM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 17.29 million, death toll at 671,480
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2020 07:10 AM
Documents related to Ghislaine Maxwell's dealings with Jeffrey Epstein are released
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2020 04:47 AM
White House opposes requirement to wear masks on planes, trains
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2020 12:49 AM
