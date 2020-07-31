One US Marine dead, eight missing after "tragic incident" off California

One US Marine died, two were injured and eight others were missing after a "tragic incident" off the coast of Southern California on Thursday, the US Marine Corps said.

Search and rescue efforts were underway with support from the Navy and Coast Guard, the First Marine Expeditionary Force said in a tweet early on Monday.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. I ask that you keep our Marines, sailors and their families in your prayers as we continue our search," Colonel Christopher Bronzi said on Twitter, without giving further details of what had happened.

