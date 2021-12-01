The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Open borders to Afghan asylum-seekers, UN refugee agency says

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 1, 2021 11:31
Afghans seeking to flee abroad face escalating risks as the domestic situation deteriorates, the United Nations refugee agency said on Wednesday in a plea to neighboring countries to open their borders even to those without documentation.
Iran, Pakistan and Tajikistan have deported increasing numbers of Afghans since August, following the Taliban takeover, it said. The UNHCR called for a halt to deportations saying Afghans may face persecution in their homeland where religious and ethnic minorities and activists have been targeted.
"UNHCR urges all countries receiving Afghan new arrivals to keep their borders open to those in need of international protection," the UN High Commissioner for Refugees said in a statement.
WHO agrees to launch negotiations on pandemic prevention
By REUTERS
12/01/2021 11:46 AM
Jerusalem resident in his 70s accused of raping mentally-disabled woman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2021 11:35 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 568 new cases, 115 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2021 10:08 AM
CDC says it is moving to tighten international COVID-19 testing rules
By REUTERS
12/01/2021 04:27 AM
US congratulates Xiomara Castro on election victory in Honduras
By REUTERS
12/01/2021 03:52 AM
Pfizer seeks US authorization of COVID-19 booster for 16, 17 year olds
By REUTERS
12/01/2021 02:27 AM
Suspect arrested trying to cross Gaza border with a knife
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2021 02:19 AM
Saudi-led coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden boat
By REUTERS
12/01/2021 02:18 AM
US delegation met with Afghan Taliban representatives in Qatar
By REUTERS
12/01/2021 01:36 AM
US FDA panel narrowly backs Merck's at-home COVID-19 pill
By REUTERS
12/01/2021 12:41 AM
US defense sec. orders National Guard to get vaccinated or lose pay
By REUTERS
11/30/2021 10:31 PM
Police confiscate drug, weapons near Umm el-Fahm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/30/2021 08:56 PM
Fauci: hard to say if Omicron variant will lead to severe disease
By REUTERS
11/30/2021 08:44 PM
WHO warns against blanket travel bans over Omicron coronavirus variant
By REUTERS
11/30/2021 07:55 PM
Twitter prohibits sharing of personal photos, videos without consent
By REUTERS
11/30/2021 07:36 PM
