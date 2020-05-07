Opposition limited in final government formation votes

The Knesset plenum will reconvene at 9 a.m. to pass the final version of the bills required to form a government.The plenum had stopped voting at 10 p.m. after the opposition withdrew 1000 amendments in a parliamentary move to catch the coalition unprepared. The coalition then chose to go back to the committee preparing the bill and fix a clause about how many MKs would be needed to extend the government's term from three years to four or four and a half.According to the pre-existing law, it was 80, and after the bill passes, it will be 70.The opposition was limited to 400 amendments in the plenum, which is expected to enable the bills to pass by Thursday night's deadline and allow a new government to be sworn in on Wednesday.