Oral argument in ex-Trump aide Flynn's case set for July 16

By REUTERS  
MAY 20, 2020 01:14
Oral arguments in former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn's bid to dismiss his criminal case will be held on July 16, US District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered on Tuesday.
China, US coronavirus tensions spill over in UN Syria meeting
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2020 02:01 AM
Brazil records 1,179 coronavirus deaths, 271,628 confirmed cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2020 01:40 AM
Republicans put brakes on new coronavirus aid bill in US Congress
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2020 12:28 AM
Plaintiff in Roe v. Wade abortion case says she was paid to switch sides
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2020 12:27 AM
Venezuelans clamor for gasoline as US weighs response to Iran shipment
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2020 12:23 AM
Officials considering renewing concerts in Israel - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/19/2020 10:47 PM
Police units deployed in Jerusalem ahead of Laylat al-Qadr
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/19/2020 10:31 PM
Two Sudanese citizens caught by IDF on northern border
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/19/2020 10:07 PM
Hundreds of thousands evacuated as India, Bangladesh brace for cyclone
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/19/2020 09:35 PM
Lesotho PM, named as suspect in murder case, bows to pressure to quit
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/19/2020 09:25 PM
Trump defends his use of unproven treatment for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/19/2020 09:22 PM
US charges Texas man with $5 m.-plus coronavirus loan fraud
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/19/2020 08:50 PM
Late Chinese ambassador to be honored on Wednesday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/19/2020 08:37 PM
Israel's coronavirus death toll rises to 278, active cases drop
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/19/2020 08:29 PM
Kochavi: The enemy spread rockets in villages, making them targets
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/19/2020 08:23 PM
