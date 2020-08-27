Ousted Mali president Keita has been freed by coup leaders

"He was freed this morning, (and) he has returned to his home," he said, without giving further details.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Coup leaders in Mali have released ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita from detention, a spokesman for the junta Djibrilla Maiga said on Thursday.