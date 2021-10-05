Kohavi: operations to stop Iran will continue in every arena always

In his speech at his exit ceremony, the outgoing commander of the Military Intelligence Directorate discussed the threat of Iranian hostility.

"The Iranian challenge is prevalent because of the concerning development in their nuclear weapon as well as their regional influences in their surface-to-surface missile and unmanned aerial vehicle abilities," he said.

"Iran is the source of the power in the forces against us — Iran funds, encourages and spurs [the forces against Israel].

"Despite the fact that Iran is an unjust totalitarian authority that oppresses its citizens and is destined to fall, the government is stable for now. History teaches us about such dark regimes. We need to act to quicken the process that are bound to occur in the future."

Chief of Staff Aviv Koahvi also spoke about Iran at the ceremony, saying that "Israel will continue to fight against Iranian abilities in any arena at any time."