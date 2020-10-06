Over 100 soldiers test positive for coronavirus on IDF training base

Over 100 soldiers have tested positive for coronavirus on the IDF Kfir Brigade's training base, according to the Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv. There are over 400 soldiers in quarantine on the base more of whom are expected to test positive for the virus.60 tests were performed on the base on Tuesday, 50 of which were positive. IDF sources said that if the capsule method is followed rigorously, there should not be such serious outbreaks, and they should not be occurring across multiple platoons, as they currently are. Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi visited the base just last week in a surprise inspection due to the base being listed as a 'red base.' In light of the incident, 60 surprise inspections are expected on bases across the country. The sick soldiers are being sent to coronavirus treatment facilities, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit. "The incident is being handled and investigated by commanders and according to the Medical Corps and the IDF's procedures, out of concern for the health of the soldiers and those who serve in the brigade," said the unit. The outbreak comes after the military disciplined several officers including the commander of the Bahad 1 officers training academy after an outbreak hit the school. The August outbreak saw 30 cadets infected with the deadly coronavirus after two soldiers who had been on furlough returned to the base and did not inform their commanders of their health. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });They later tested positive for the virus, sending dozens of other cadets into a tent complex that had been set up for quarantine.The other cadets who were later diagnosed are believed to have contracted the virus after they met with the two initial cadets who met with them despite being in different capsules, a system in place to limit exposure to other people.The investigation into the incident were presented by the school’s commander Col. Guy Levy to the Deputy Chief of Staff Maj.-Gen. Eyal Zamir, the Head of the IDF’s Ground Forces Maj.-Gen. Yoel Strick and the Commander of the military Training and Doctrine Divison Maj.-Gen. Moti Baruch.According to the findings of the investigation, the reason behind the outbreak was due in part to the late reporting of symptoms by the two cadets who returned to base sick and the neglect by their superiors to properly question the cadets about their health. Following the investigation, Strick stressed the importance of maintaining IDF's readiness, in addition to keeping IDF's servicemen and women healthy. The IDF said on Monday night that 1,164 service members have been diagnosed with coronavirus, all of them in light condition. Another 10,867 are in quarantine.