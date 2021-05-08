Over 120,000 hikers, tourists visit Israel's national parks, reserves

These included some 3,200 travelers in Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv, some 2,800 travelers in Ashkelon, 2,600 travelers at Gan Hashlosha and Caesaria each, and approximately 1,000 visitors at the Eilat Coral Beach Nature Reserve.

Over 120,000 hikers, tourists and travelers visited Israel's national parks and nature reserves on Saturday, the Nature and Parks Authority announced.