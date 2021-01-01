Israel nears one million coronavirus vaccinations

Israel is expected to have over a million citizens vaccinated by the end of Friday, after over 153,000 Israelis received the coronavirus vaccine in Israel on Thursday, bringing the total number of vaccinations administered to 950,000, the Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.



"So how are Israel's 950,000 vaccinated citizens? Just yesterday we broke another record and vaccinated 153,430 people at 325 vaccination stations across the country. Today we will pass the [milestone of a] million vaccinated," said Health Minister Yuli Edelstein. "On behalf of all of you, I thank the medical staff for the amazing work."