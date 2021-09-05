Over 170 women, girls' nude photos distributed on messaging apps

A 20-year-old Israeli was indicted on Sunday for non-consensual distribution of over 170 women and girls' nude photos on messaging apps Telegram and Discord.

Alon Gavrielov, a Hadera resident, an indictment was filed by the cyber department in the state attorney's office to the Haifa Magistrate’s Court. He is charged with sexual harassment, invasion of privacy, extortion, possession of obscene material of minors and possession and management of a prohibited database.

According to the indictment, Gavrielov established and managed a number of groups in Telegram dedicated to the distribution of photos and videos of a sexual nature.

The state attorney's office also requested for Gavrielov to be under house arrest until the end of legal proceedings. They also requested that he will be denied access to the internet or use of a smartphone.