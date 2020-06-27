PA on annexation: We'll let Israel be responsible for security - report

Kan News Palestinian Affairs reporter Gal Berger tweeted on Saturday that Palestinian Authority officials told their European and American counterparts that if Israel annexes Palestinian land they will turn over their weapons to the "IDF headquarters in the Israeli settlement of Bet El.""Exclusive: PA officials to European and American counterparts: If Israel annexes our land, we will collect our security forces' weapons and ammunition and bring it over to the IDF headquarters in the Israeli settlement of Bet El and let Israel taking responsibility over security," Berger tweeted.