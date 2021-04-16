The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan blocks social media apps temporarily on security grounds

By REUTERS  
APRIL 16, 2021 10:15
Pakistan blocked multiple social media apps temporarily on security grounds on Friday amid a crackdown against a violent Islamist group, officials said.
"In order to maintain public order and safety, access to certain social media applications has been restricted temporarily," a senior telecommunications authority official told Reuters, without specifying which social media.
Pakistan internet users encountered difficulty accessing apps including What, Facebook, Youtube and Twitter from late on Friday morning.
Pakistan said this week it would outlaw the Islamist group Tehrik-i-Labaik Pakistan (TGLP) and the arrest of its leader this week sparked major nationwide protests. 
Coronavirus in Israel: 95 new cases on Thursday, 0.7% positivity rate
US broadcaster files suit against Russia at European Court of Human Right
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2021 09:18 AM
Russian military jet escorted US spy plane over the Pacific - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2021 08:58 AM
Two brothers from Baqa al-Gharbiyye shot dead in Tulkarem -report
Ghislaine Maxwell wants trial delay, blames prosecutors
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2021 03:31 AM
Former US Vice President Pence receives pacemaker, full recovery expected
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2021 10:33 PM
White House says "invitation remains open" to Putin on Biden summit
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2021 08:30 PM
France's COVID-19 death toll breaches the 100,000 casualty mark
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2021 07:16 PM
Car crash between Palestinian and Israeli cars leaves 5 seriously injured
White House blames Russian spy agency SVR for SolarWinds hack - statement
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2021 04:50 PM
Health official alleges ‘sexual slavery’ in Tigray
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2021 04:42 PM
Africa CDC says cannot predict when second COVID-19 shots will arrive
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2021 04:13 PM
Biden to bar US banks from buying Russian rouble debt in primary markets
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2021 04:06 PM
Coronavirus: 16 Ashkelon nursing home residents diagnosed with corona
Independence Day: Tanakh trivia competition crowns champion
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by